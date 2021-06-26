Florence volunteers clean up neighborhoods

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– Volunteers teamed up with several local organizations to clean up neighborhoods around Florence Saturday morning. The cleanup was organized by Helping Florence Flourish and Keep Florence Beautiful as part of the ServeFLO season of service initiative.

“It’s great,” Helping Florence Flourish president Chris Hadley said. “And that’s what we need to do, we need to pull together, come out of our buildings into the community and try to help it in some way.” Hadley said volunteers from around 20 different churches showed up for the event. Volunteers met at First Baptist Church on Irby Street then split into teams and headed to different parts of town to pick up discarded furniture and other trash.

“We’ve been here picking up lots of big items,” Alice Curry Gallego said. “I think we’ve done three or four toilets so far and a mattress, recliner, big TVs and then lots of trash bags.” Her team alone sent several truckloads to the dump.

“We’re not just here to bring people into the church pews, we’re here to send people out and care for our community and this is one of the ways that we can do it,” Pastor Steven Curry Gallego said. He said he came out because churches have an obligation to serve the area where they are located.