Florence volunteers repaint basketball courts

FLORENCE S.C. (WBTW)– Volunteers braved the heat to help paint basketball courts at Northwest Community Park in Florence. It was the first of several courts to be painted as part of the Canvas the Courts project.

“People are taking the time out of their busy schedule to make sure that their community is beautiful,” Canvas the Courts liaison Shelanda Deas said, “That’s important, to know that you really care about your neighborhood.” Volunteers worked Friday through Sunday.

VOLUNTEERS WORKED FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY TO PAINT THE COURTS.

Ashley O. Davis// Artist

“This court will feature a game controller,” artist Ashley O. Davis said,” the meaning behind that is I want the kids that come out here and play on the court and the teenagers to understand that not only can they win this game of basketball, but they can win in life.” All the courts will reflect the school colors of local high schools. Organizers said mot of those who came to paint heard about the project through word of mouth.

ORGANIZERS SAY MOST OF THOSE WHO CAME TO PAINT HEARD ABOUT THE PROJECT BY WORD OF MOUTH

Brandon Robinson// Volunteer

“We are out here every week from Sunday to Thursday playing ball,” volunteer Brandon Robinson said, “I see them down here painting, I just came right by and joined in.” Volunteers said they were happy to help improve the neighborhood.

“This is my community where I stay, where my mom stays,” volunteer Nathaniel Thomas said, “a lot of people come by and say thank you but it’s an honor to do your community some justice.”