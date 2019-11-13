FMU changes 50th Anniversary Doug’s Day venue to Smith University Center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – With a cold snap moving through our area Francis Marion University is moving its Doug’s Day festival inside.

The festival is part of the university’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. The event has been moved inside to the Smith University Center to keep people out of the cold.

The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and feature a free concert by South Carolina’s own Edwin McCain at 7:30 p.m. Food vendors, craft beers, a DJ and much more will be in and around the Smith Center, prior to McCain’s concert.

Doug’s Day is named after Francis Marion’s founding president, Dr. Doug Smith, but it’s also a celebration of the founding staff and faculty who saw the University through its formative years.