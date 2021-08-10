FMU offers drawings for cash prizes to encourage vaccinations

As reported cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across South Carolina, Francis Marion University remains committed to providing a safe campus environment for its students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

FMU will host multiple on-campus vaccination clinics this fall, starting with residential move-in, during the first week of classes, and bi-weekly for the duration of fall semester.

The University will also conduct vaccination participation drawings throughout the fall semester to further encourage students who have not already been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so. Students who are already vaccinated are eligible to participate in the drawings as well.

Beginning Aug. 19, students who voluntarily submit a photograph of their vaccination card will be entered in a weekly drawing to win one of three $1000 cash prizes. Proof of vaccination must be uploaded by Noon each Friday to www.fmarion.edu/vaccinationdrawing in order to qualify for the next week’s drawing. Once entered, students are eligible to win multiple drawings.



“We remain concerned about the risks presented by the Delta variant of COVID-19 and are tracking the DHEC data daily,” said Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University. “Our COVID response team has been reactivated, and they will continue to review and enhance our campus’ protective procedures. Our Trustees and administration are strongly encouraging masks and vaccinations. Vaccinations are essential for keeping this campus safe in the long-term, and we are doing everything we can to make them readily available throughout the semester.”





The first drawing will take place Sept. 7 and a total of ten drawings will be held during the semester. Three winners will be selected at each weekly drawing until the final drawing is held on Nov. 16. There will be no drawing during fall break on Oct. 12.



The program is voluntary and will use private funds. No federal, state, or tuition dollars are being used in the funding of the prizes.



The University’s COVID-19 protocols continue to strongly recommend the wearing of masks or face coverings in indoor public areas whether a person has been vaccinated or not. Extensive signage in classrooms and throughout campus emphasize these recommendations.



Current South Carolina law prohibits universities and technical colleges from mandating masks and vaccinations.



The Francis Marion University’s COVID-19 protocols are available online at www.fmarion.edu/covid19.



For further information, please contact Francis Marion University’s Vice President of University Communications, John Sweeney, at 843.260.9079.