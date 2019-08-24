FMU welcomes new school year with festival

Breaking News Alert
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The new academic year at Francis Marion University is now underway, and the school marked the occasion with a slew of events.

The First Friday 2019 Festival was held Friday night to commemorate the start of a new semester.

The event was held on campus at the Griffin Athletic Complex and brought out hundreds of members of FMU’s student body, faculty and staff.

Attendees enjoyed a wide array of music, food and activities.

This year’s festival is the second iteration of First Friday at Francis Marion.

