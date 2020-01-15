Former Horry County IT worker must pay back $365K after stealing switches over 12 years

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A former Horry County government employee must now pay back more than $300,000 after pleading guilty to stealing computer equipment.

Terry Shawn Petrill pleaded guilty earlier this month to stealing $365,265.27 worth of computer equipment from the county between the years of 2006 and 2018. An internal audit of the IT department by the county showed more than 40 Cisco switches were missing. Federal agents became involved and they identified Petrill as a suspect.

As part of a plea deal, Petrill must give the government $365,265 in restitution. That order was issued on Thursday. The maximum sentence in the plea agreement is a 10-year prison sentence, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to 3-years of supervised release plus restitution.

The order states, “Based upon Defendant’s conviction, the court has determined that the government has established the requisite nexus between the amount of proceeds and the offense for which Petrill has been convicted.”

The forfeiture judgment was defined as “A sum of money equal to all proceeds the Defendant obtained, directly or indirectly, from the offense charged in this Information, that is, a minimum of approximately $365,265.27.”