Former Horry County resident, accused of killing 11-year-old stepson, allowed access to additional evidence in jail ahead of her trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, C.O. (WBTW/KRDO) – Letecia Stauch, the former Horry County resident who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, has been granted access to additional evidence in jail ahead of her murder trial, despite security concerns.

Letecia was arrested last March in Myrtle Beach and charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder in the death of Gannon, who also used to live in Horry County. His body was found in Florida on March 18. Since then, Letecia has been held in the El Paso County Jail in Colorado.

Gannon Stauch (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Last month, a judge agreed to let Letecia represent herself in the upcoming trial.

According to KRDO, a judge in Colorado ruled Friday that Letecia will be allowed to have as much paper evidence as can fit in a standard 12x18x24 property box, which is standard in this situation.

Letecia, a former Horry County Schools employee, will have access to 1,800 pages of case documents that she was originally allowed to have in her cell, as well as more paperwork brought in by her advisory counsel, KRDO reports.

KRDO reports the main concern from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at Friday’s hearing was that if Letecia was allowed additional paperwork, that could give her an opportunity to hide weapons or other contraband.

