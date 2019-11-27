Former Hurricanes defenseman accuses ex-coach Bill Peters of abuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Carolina Hurricanes player accused former coach Bill Peters of abusing him and another player.
Defenseman Michal Jordan said Tuesday on Twitter that Peters kicked him and punched another player during a game. He didn’t name the other player.
Jordan was in Carolina’s system from 2010-16. He spent much of that time with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte but played 74 games in Raleigh from 2014-16.
Peters coached the Hurricanes from 2014-18.
Peters, now the head coach in Calgary, is being investigated by the organization for directing racial slurs at a player he coached.
Akim Aliu said on Twitter amidst criticism of recently fired Toronto coach Mike Babcock that the “apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree.” He detailed a situation in which Babcock’s “protege” directed racial slurs toward him because “he didn’t like my choice in music.”
Aliu said the incident happened when he was 20 years old during his first pro season, which was the 2009-10 season with the Rockford IceHogs. Peters was the team’s head coach.
Aliu goes on to explain that he “rebelled against him.” He said that instead of remedying the situation, a letter was written to have him sent down to the ECHL, which is the tier below the AHL.
Aliu had 11 goals in 48 games with the IceHogs that season. He had 14 points in 13 games with the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL.
The relationship between Peters and Babcock includes Peters working as an assistant for Babcock-coached teams in Detroit and the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League.
Calgary general manager Brad Treliving released the following statement regarding Aliu’s tweets:
Through social media, we became aware of this issue during the game this evening. We take these matters very seriously. We want to complete a full and proper investigation before we provide any further comments on the matter.