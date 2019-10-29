Former Marion High School basketball coach charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The former Marion High School’s basketball coach has been charged after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a teenager.

Andre Weathers allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a 17-year-old student, the Florence Morning News reports. Weathers resigned from his position as boys’ basketball coach last week.

Weathers’ attorney, Mary Rose Parham, released the following statement to News13 on Tuesday:

Coach Weathers is innocent of all charges. The following was stated in bond today…..Anyone who has had a problem with their cell phone needs to reserve judgment on this case. When the student’s cell phone was confiscated and dialed Coach Weathers’ phone, the call registered as a female friend’s phone number. We turned Coach Weathers’ phone into law enforcement today to enable them to analyze his phone and resolve any confusion. Coach Weathers, who is father, grandfather, and 20 years retired United States Army, has never been previously arrested.”

News13 is working to obtain warrants and a booking photo of Weathers.

