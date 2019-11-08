Freeze warning tonight

Tonight will be the coldest night so far this season, with many places away from the coast seeing the first freeze of the season. High pressure will control our weather this weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. It will stay cool tomorrow with high temperatures in the 50s, then a little warmer Sunday with highs in the 60s. The warming trend will continue Monday with some spots warming to 70 degrees. Another strong cold front will bring a chance for rain Tuesday with falling temperatures. Temperatures will fall back below freezing Tuesday night, then high temperatures only in the 40s on Wednesday. A storm system moving up the coast will bring a chance for rain Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.