Front to bring a few showers by Tuesday and cooler temperatures by Wednesday

We’ll have mostly clear and chilly conditions overnight. Waking up Tuesday morning with inland locations in the 30s and 40s at the beaches. We’ll be a few degrees warmer Tuesday as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. This front will bring a few showers to the area, then a gradual cool down. Sunny and cooler for mid week but temps will warm up again for the end of the week. Highs will climb back to the upper 60s to near 70 on Friday with showers moving in late in the day. Mostly cloudy and warm this weekend with scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s Saturday, (which is near record levels) and upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 37-39 inland, 42-44 beaches.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds with a few afternoon showers. High: 62-64