FSD3 opens new tutoring and homework assistance center

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new tutoring center Thursday. The center will be free of charge to all district students. The district began offering tutoring services to students during the summer, but now will have the ability to do so under one roof. The center is located at 140 Westover St. in Lake City.

“It’s a great day in Florence School District Three for our students as we officially open the FSD3 Tutoring/Homework Center” said Dr. Laura Hickson, FSD3 superintendent. “The center will offer an intentional space for students to report and receive one-on-one tutoring in reading, math, writing, and other academic supports to ensure students improve their academic performance. Students will have an opportunity to catch up on learning loss during the pandemic,” she added. “It is an opportunity to help our students graduate college or career-ready. Students have the opportunity to receive face-to-face support or virtual support.”

“We had a lot of kids that didn’t do well and that’s ok because that’s why we are here,” Rechelle Jones, Center Coordinator says. “This is the opportunity that if they are behind to get them back on that grade level, reading level. Just drop them off. We will make a schedule for them,” Jones continued.

Students K-12 can come here for tutoring on any subject and also learn skills towards graduation. Soon to be 11th grader, Jayla Jones, says she’s excited to have this opportunity.

“I really think it’s a great experience for students and a great opportunity that the district is offering because I always had plans to go to college but I never really knew the planning process,” Jones says.

Recent High School graduate, Haley Hardway, was a part of the district’s college cohort and says she plans on mentoring the kids who will attend the center.

“Through the cohort I was able to write my essays better and helped me apply to colleges and wrote me letters of recommendations and apply for scholarships and as a result of that I am going to Francis Marion on a full ride scholarship,” Hardway says.

Staff will consist of trained college students and retired teachers. Recent Coker University grad Emerald McKnight is a part of that group.

“It means the most because no child wants to be left behind and if there’s anyway that I can help, I’ll be glad to help,” McKnight says.

Hours of operation are Mondays-Thursdays from 2-6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sundays from 2-5 p.m. The center will host a vaccine clinic September 4th from 8am-12pm at the Florence County Complex.

To register for tutoring services or homework assistance, call 843-374-8652 or complete the online form at https://tinyurl.com/FSD3Tutoring.