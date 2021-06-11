FSD3 to offer free student meals this summer

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

Florence School District 3 will provide free breakfast and lunch meals that meet Federal nutrition guidelines to all students 18 and younger participating in school-based programs or activities in the district.

Meal pickups will also be available to all children 18 and younger at the following sites and following times on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 15 through July 29:

Wren Village & Morning Glory: 10-10:30 a.m.

Boyd Road in Scranton: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Hyman Circle in Olanta: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Woods Bay Road in Olanta: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Lake City Housing Authority Matthews Road: 10-10:30 a.m.

Durant Street in Lake City: 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Ray Street in Lake City: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

​Airport Circle in Lake City: 12:15-12:45 p.m.



Tuesday’s meal package will include three days of meals and Thursday’s meal package will include two days of meals. Some items included in the meals will be ready to eat, and others will be heat and serve items Meals may be distributed to adults when children are not present if the adult is able to demonstrate proof of the child’s identity. The student’s ID number is a valid form of proof of identity.

When there is inclement weather, check the district website and Facebook page for updates.

For more information about the Seamless Summer Meal Program, please contact:

Valerie Mouzon, School Food Service Supervisor

Florence School District 3 Food & Nutrition Services

125 S. Blanding Street

Phone: 843-374-8652