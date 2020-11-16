Fugitive now in jail following Hit-and-Run in Robeson County

Lumberton, NC (WBTW) – A hit-and-run suspect in Robeson county turned out to be a wanted suspect from Virginia.

According to deputies in Robeson County, a Virginia man is in custody following a hit-and-run on Friday in Robeson County.

Authorities say on Friday, Damarius McCall, of Newport News, Virginia, hit another car on I-95 South near mile marker 26. A Robeson County Sheriff’s Investigator witnessed the crash and attempted to pull McCall over.

McCall tried to get away in the car, but was arrested soon after in Lumberton, near Highway 211 and Snipes Road.

The Sheriff’s office later found that McCall was wanted in Virginia for Sexual Battery charges. Deputies say the car that McCall was driving at the time of the wreck was stolen.

McCall is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond due to his fugitive status.