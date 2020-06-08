Fundraiser for family of Pee Dee man killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Eric Blue just thirty years old was killed in a motorcycle accident on April 26, 2020 in Sumter, SC. At the time of Blue’s death, he left behind a wife and 4 kids. Sunday, family and friends came together for a fundraiser to help out the family during this difficult time.

Mitchell Blue, Eric Blue’s father, was front and center ready to ride one last ride for his son.

“I know my son is in heaven,” Blue says. “Which was my heart and I know that I’m going to miss him,” Blue continued.

Mitchell Blue says he’s been riding motorcycles since he was 17 years old and he taught Eric how to ride.

Family friend Amanda Lyon organized Sunday’s benefit ride and community day at the Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence. The event included raffles, contests and motorcycle games. All proceeds went to Blue’s wife, Samantha and their four kids.

“A lot of tears. a lot of help and support not only from the Blue family but from our Reckless RC family,” Lyon says. “Our whole family. Our whole Reckless RC family is coming together. Moms, dads, the whole family. We’re just a giant family trying to help out another one,” Lyon continued.

Mitchell Blue says he’s thankful for everyone who made Sunday event possible.

“I thank God for all of these people and I thank the Lord for this beautiful day that he’s given us for this ride. It means so much to me to be able to do this ride for my son the last time,” Blue says.

Facebook post from organizer, Amanda Lyon:

Come out to Black Jack Harley-Davidson and join us for a Benefit Ride and Community Day in remembrance of Eric “Blue”. We would like to raise money to help the Blue family during their time of heartbreak. Eric Blue left behind a wife and 4 beautiful children on April 26th when he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident in Sumter. Let’s come together, take a ride to remember Eric Blue, and help raise some money for his family to help lift the financial burden during this difficult time. His wife Samantha has been amazingly strong through all of this and has been a rock for their 4 kids, let’s try to take a little off her shoulders. Meet at Black Jack Harley from 12pm-2:30pm for registration. Kickstands up at 3pm for a ride to Treasure City on Palmetto St (Across from the Airport) and then please join us for some music, food, raffles, contests, motorcycle games, bike/car show, fun, and fellowship that will all take place in the Treasure City parking lot. Registration Fee is $20 per bike/car and an extra $5 per rider. Registration price includes a meal at the end of the ride. All proceeds will go directly to the Blue Family. EVERYONE welcome. PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD!!! Let’s help make this a fun, successful, and great Sunday Funday Ride for Blue!! See Less

Want to make a donation to the family?

Contact Amanda Lyon (843)624-1775