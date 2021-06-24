Funeral held for 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs; community helps support family

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW)– The family of a seven-year-old that was mauled to death by dogs in Marion County held a homegoing ceremony Thursday afternoon. Sharif Shamar Jackson’s parents said they hoped the funeral could bring them closure. They said they were happy to see the family come together, even under such difficult circumstances.

“It hurts, trust me,” Carnell Jackson said. “I did not know that when I went to work that day, I would come home and my son would be gone.” The funeral was paid for by a fund set up by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as well as contributions from NFL player Darius Leonard and another anonymous donor. The Reverend Raymond Johnson said he was hurt by the story and raised money to send the family on vacation.

“We’re going to send this family and their children and all the other people who were with them that night to Walt Disneyland,” Johnson said. He said they will travel in a fully-stocked motorhome. They will also attend a Clemson game and a Carolina Panthers game.

“I appreciate it,” Jackson said. “I appreciate everything everybody has done, how people came together.” He said they still want justice for their son.

“Whoever lives in that house should be charged,” Jackson said. “I will not stop until they get charged.” Reverend Johnson wants to help the family through the months ahead.

“Once we have this funeral today and we send this young man on home to glory, after we have this homegoing service, then we’re going to get down to business,” Johnson said. He said he has a team of lawyers that will work to get the family compensated. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.