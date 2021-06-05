Gallant Warriors motorcycle club celebrates anniversary, donates to hospitals

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW)– The Gallant Warriors motorcycle club celebrated its two-year anniversary Saturday with a donation to several children’s hospitals. Members said they were happy to mark the occasion with some fun and games.

“We just rode to California and back, 6/271 miles and we had companies pledge per mile, whether it was a penny or a dollar,” Gallant Warriors founder and president Reese Anderson said. He said they have raised about $17,000.

“We’re going to pledge money to Saint Jude, Shriner’s Hospital, McLeod Children’s Hospital, MUSC,” Anderson said. He said he started the club to help children with disabilities.

“Gallant means brave, strong,” Anderson said, “And the kids are warriors, so the patch is actually for the kids. So, ‘brave warriors,’ not really for us. We just ride.” Members said they were happy to help out by doing what they love.

“I know it’s going to a good cause and it makes you feel good as a person,” club member Danny Anderson said. The event had a bar and food trucks. It featured activities like a burnout pit and a weenie biting contest, in which contestants rode their bikes under an arch and tried to bite a hot dog off a string. Members said they look forward to doing more to help kids in the future.