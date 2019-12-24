Georgetown County church says arsonist set multiple fires in building

The Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ Church believes someone set multiple fires inside its building Sunday (photos from SFAC)

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – A church in Georgetown County believes an arsonist set multiple fires in its building over the weekend.

Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ (SFAC) in Andrews says someone broke into its executive center early Sunday morning and set several fires inside.

“With such sadness and disbelief our ministry lost everything inside of the building, only leaving the building structure behind,” the church said in a Facebook post. “As much as our ministry gives back to the community someone decided to destroy what was built.”

No one was hurt, according to the church.

The church is urging anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Andrews Police Department. The church says a reward will be given for information that leads to an arrest.

News13 reached out to Andrews Police late Monday. We have not yet heard back.