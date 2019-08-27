Georgetown County deputy fired after Snapchat photo surfaces

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown County sheriff’s deputy has been fired following a photo that was seen on Snapchat.

An incident report associated with this case suggests deputies responded to a business on Willbrook Boulevard in the Pawleys Island area on August 21. Deputies responded to a man who was acting strange, according to the report.

As deputies tried to make contact with the man, the report says the man walked away from deputies, and eventually ran when deputies initiated blue lights. Later, the man was arrested. He ‘appeared to be paranoid or maybe on some sort of drugs’, according to the report.

The incident involved Deputy Joseph Harris and a Snapchat photo, although few details have been provided about it.

In a statement sent to News13 Monday, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver wrote, “It was an insensitive and unprofessional act by a single deputy and in no way reflects the standards and culture of GCSO.”

Weaver wrote that Deputy Harris was unavailable once the Snapchat photo was found due to travel. Weaver met with Deputy Harris about the incident and Harris was fired at that point.

“We apologize for the discomfort that this incident has caused the patient and the family. We also apologize to the men and women of the GCSO for having an unwarranted stain placed upon them by the selfish act of one.”

No other information has been provided.