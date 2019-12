GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown County Deputy was taken to the hospital following a crash.

According to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 701 near Plantersville 11 p.m. Monday.

The deputy was taken to Conway Medical Center as a precaution and is expected to be okay.

We have reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about the crash. Count on News13 for updates.