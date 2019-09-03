Breaking News Alert
Hurricane warning issued for Horry and Georgetown counties, Dorian’s track shifts
Georgetown County offering shuttles to shelters

(Photo: Highlands County Board of County Commissioners)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday shuttles will run a circuit to shelter locations in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Emergency Management.

Pickup locations will be:

  • Food Lion in Murrells Inlet, 760 Mink Ave. (Hwy. 707 and Hwy. 17)
  • Waccamaw Middle School, 247 Wildcat Way, Pawleys Island
  • Waccamaw Elementary School, 1364 Waverly Rd., Pawleys Island
  • St. Mary’s AME Church, 8833 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island
  • Tractor Supply Co., 1295 N. Fraser St., Georgetown
  • St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church, 1905 Front St., Georgetown
  • Food Lion in Maryville, 2234 S. Fraser St., Georgetown

The shuttles will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and will not operate after then.

