Georgetown County School District has prepared students for e-learning for months

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County School District is one of the many districts in the News13 viewing area that are implementing a virtual learning program due to the coronavirus.

Georgetown County School District students started to get familiar with the virtual learning program last August. Now, with school closings due to the coronavirus, they’re prepared to learn from home.

“We feel like we’re ready for this,” said GCSD Executive Director of National and State Programs Genia Smith.

The Georgetown County School District is handing out laptops and chargers this week to extend their e-learning program to daily instruction.

“It’s our goal to make sure that every student in Georgetown County will continue with instruction,” said Smith. Smith tells News13 that this is something they’ve practiced. The state gave the district the opportunity to pilot e-learning last year.

“We’ve had the opportunity to practice several times,” she said. “Not that we were looking forward to the coronavirus, but now that it’s here, we feel like we are ready to provide our kids with the adequate instruction that they need.”

Teachers have office hours four days a week for students, but at home, third grade through senior students will use Google Classroom, while Pre-K through second graders use packets.

Although they were prepared, Smith says when COVID-19 caused schools to shut down, they placed their program in overdrive.

“As far as preparing for the coronavirus, we actually started two weeks ago with a plan of how are we going to continue our instruction beyond the one or two days that we’re normally used to when there is an inclement weather day,” she pointed out.

The program hasn’t come without challenges, though. “Wi-Fi, especially in those rural areas, has always, and probably will continue to be an issue,” said Smith.

The district is working with local organizations like churches to help give students the Wi-Fi they need for the program.

Smith tells News13 all twenty schools in the district are participating in this e-learning program.

For more information on Georgetown County School District’s e-learning program and device pick-up, click here.