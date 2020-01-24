Georgetown deputies investigating a suspicious package

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating a suspicious package found at a home in Georgetown County.

The package was found at a home on West Virginia Road on Friday afternoon, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgetown County Fire crews are also on scene. SLED investigators have been called and crews are awaiting their arrival.

Authorities have no indication of what the package could be at this time.

Count on News13 for updates here as we work to gather more information.