MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to stolen credit cards.

Georgetown County deputies say two men were caught on camera at an area retailer attempting to use credit cards that were stolen earlier that same day from a vehicle in the Murrells Inlet community.

If anyone can identify these individuals, please contact Inv. Carrison at (843) 436-6058. Callers may remain anonymous.