Georgetown man previously reported missing has been found, jailed

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man who was previously reported missing by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was found and arrested in Georgetown County Thursday.

Daniel Alford Russ was initially reported missing earlier in the week. He was reported to have been last seen in Marion County at that time. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that he had been ‘found safe’, but did not provide additional details.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Russ was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being charged with contempt of circuit court. He remains in jail Thursday evening.

According to the Public Index, Russ has failed to appear for two separate cases within the past two years; one for a stalking charge and another for a harassment charge.

No other information has been provided.