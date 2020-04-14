Georgetown PD searching for suspects who received money for stolen lottery tickets

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who received money for stolen lottery tickets.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, the South Carolina Educational Lottery tickets were stolen during a burglary at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Highmarket Street on March 19th.

The suspects, who were seen in security video, went to several locations to redeem the stolen lottery tickets on the same date.

Anyone who may know their identity or have information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Allen Morris at 843-545-4400 or the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.