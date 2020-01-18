Driver charged with DUI in crash that injured Georgetown Police officer identified

SATURDAY 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: The man arrested after officials say he rear-ended a Georgetown Police Officer’s cruiser has been identified.

L.Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol tells News13 David Haynes was arrested in connection with the crash that injured Sgt. Scott Scogin on Friday night.

David Haynes (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

Online booking records show Haynes is charged with DUI and unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors. He was released from jail just before noon Saturday.

SATURDAY 10:50 A.M. UPDATE: The officer who was hurt Friday night in a crash has been released from the hospital.

Sergeant Scott Scogin was released from Georgetown Memorial Hospital after being treated, according to the department’s Facebook page.

News13 is still working to learn more details about this incident, including the name of the driver who was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A police officer was injured when he was hit by a driver who has been charged with suspicion of DUI.

Sergeant Scott Scogin’s cruiser was struck by another vehicle from the rear Friday night, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Sgt. Scogin was in his cruiser assisting a disabled motorist in front of Walgreens on Fraser Street when the crash happened.

Sgt. Scogin was transported by EMS to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The police department posted this message on Facebook: “Please keep Sergeant Scogin and his family in your prayers.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for suspicion of driving under the influence.

No other information is available.