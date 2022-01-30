Get ready for a nice warming trend!

A good Sunday morning to you all! As we forge on ahead through chilly morning temperatures, a great deal of sunshine will help send us back to highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. This will be a kickoff to a warming trend that will really hit its stride during the later phases of the work and school week.

High temps over the next few days will be in the mid to upper 50s, and closer to the end of next week, highs should be back to the upper 60s with rain showers chances starting later on Thursday. We are actually be getting some shorts weather as we transition a bit into February!

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 30s to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Great deal of sun with highs in the mid to upper 50s.