Get ready for a very Green Christmas

Good morning all, Christmas Eve has arrived! Early chills have settled in prior to sunrise, with temps ranging in the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

A warming trend will really settle in today though, with highs in the 60s, looking to push towards 70 in many spots on Christmas Day. High temps in the low 70s are easily possible inland. We’re very much looking at a Green Christmas my friends!

Overall highs look to remain above average as we get into Sunday, and the early goings of next week. Things will remain very dry, with our next shot at rain showers looking to be on Thursday of next week.

MERRY CHRISTMAS ALL!!!

TODAY: Mainly sunny with average highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low 50s to upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Good deal of sunshine with mild highs around 70 or just above.