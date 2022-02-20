Get ready for another warming trend this week!

Happy Sunday my friends! Get ready for another gorgeous but cooler day ahead.

You will need to bundle up this morning with most temps in the 30s but not so much for another mainly sunny afternoon. High temps will track up to the mid to upper 50s overall.

Another warming trend will take over into Monday with some inland highs getting back to 70. Some patchy drizzle will come along with partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

Isolated to scattered showers will press into the region during the middle of the week with a good deal of highs back into the 70s and the potential to get over 80 inland on Wednesday.

Stay with us for further updates!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s

TONIGHT: Some clouds mix in with lows in the mid-40s to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a stray shower here and there. Highs in the mid-60s to the low 70s.