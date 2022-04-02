A good Saturday morning to you all! Early morning temperatures in the 40s will make a nice turnaround today, eventually getting to highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Mainly sunny skies will tell the story today, with a brief change to a partly clear night with lows in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Then, we get right back to blue skies on Sunday with all highs in the low-mid 70s.

The clearing holds into Monday, but rain and storm potential are currently slated later into Tuesday. This will be due to another approaching cold front from the west. Stay tuned for timing and likely rainfall amounts!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with high temps in the mid-60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows in the low 50s to mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 70s.