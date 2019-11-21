‘Get to know your neighbors’: Tips on preventing theft this holiday season, when you’re away

With Thanksgiving just days away, the holiday season is in full swing.

People are coming and going from their homes, packages are being ordered, and local police officers encourage you not to get too distracted.

Captain Arron Miller has been with the Surfside Police Department for more than 20 years and says homeowners need to stay in contact with their neighbors.

“Most of the time we don’t have an overall database that has someone’s phone number in it, so if we get a call of suspicious activity happening at your house, a lot of times we will go to a neighbor and they won’t even have your number, it makes it difficult,” said Captain Miller.

He says in the coming weeks, the Surfside Police Department will increase patrols in neighborhoods.

“You can actually enroll yourself in our keep watch program and we will watch your residence and we can record your information,” said Captain Miller.

A local camera shop owner, Rick Zajac at Premier Sound, says front porch cameras are the hot new item for the holiday season, to help especially with package thefts.

“It’s a great way to figure out if the package did get dropped off or if someone took it,” said Zajac.

He says the footage is also a great piece of evidence for police in investigations, and homeowners can receive notifications on their phones.

“They can watch it anywhere as long as they have internet at the house and wherever they are,” said Zajac.