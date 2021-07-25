Getting back to storm chances soon

Our Sunday has arrived, and with it, more in the way of mainly sunny skies, with eventual highs in the low 90s inland to upper-mid 80s for the coast. It’s another drier day to enjoy!

Overall we should remain mostly clear into the evening, but overnight clouds will be on the increase, with lows averaging in the low to mid 70s. Convective potential is currently on tap to make a minimal comeback late Monday, with a better chance later into Tuesday and Wednesday as humidity pushes up again.

As of right now, we are still keeping tabs on a center of low pressure centered off of the Georgia coast, that could develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Please stick with us for further updates.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Late clouds increase with lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and humid with spotty storms late. Highs in the upper-mid 80s to mid 90s.