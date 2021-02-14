Gifted V-Day rain from mother nature

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! Rain showers are here to stay for the 2nd half of the weekend, and there will be some heavier pockets of showers as well into the afternoon, so be prepared to dress to stay warm and dry once more.

Highs today will struggle their way to the upper 40s. We should see highs take a jump around 60 degrees into a mainly cloudy Monday though, as conditions dry out a bit, but shower chances won’t completely disappear. Another round of rain is anticipated Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Rain continues. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers around. Lows at 40 degrees or just above.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with showers late. Highs around 60.