“Gimme a Break” brings rage rooms to Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Lumberton is now home to Robeson County’s first rage room. The owners of “Gimme a Break” said they are excited to hep people blow off some steam.

“There’s nothing to do around here so we wanted to have a place for people to go just to have fun,” co-owner Serene Hardin said. She said she hopes it will give young people something fun to do that will keep them out of trouble. Customers don protective clothing, grab a tool and smash various items and appliances.

“We went and rented a U-Haul truck one day, got a ton of appliances and we were like, we’re good for a long time.,” Hardin said. “People come in here and they destroy that stuff in one session, it’s unrecognizable.” She said they get most of their items through donations, but it can be tough to keep up with the demand.

“It’s a good workout, you don’t have to go to the gym because you can burn your calories here,” Darrian Clark said. During her visit, she demolished a refrigerator with a sledgehammer. Other smashed a TV, a washing machine, plates and bottles.

“Gimme a Break” is located in downtown Lumberton. It features two rage rooms, a black light paint-throwing room and a playroom for young children. It opened in June.