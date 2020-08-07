‘Gold Cap Ambassadors’ get to work in Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Starting Saturday, you may notice people wearing all gold along Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway.

Last month, City Council approved an ambassador program, the Gold Cap Ambassadors, and tomorrow they start working in the downtown area between 21st Avenue North and 14th Avenue South.

Ambassadors will work to keep streets and sidewalks clear.

“The cleanliness is a heavy focus so they actually start every morning at 6 A.M. with a clean team, Brian Schmitt, City ambassador liaison said. “That clean team will go out and do sanitation, they’ll top the trash can, they’ll hit spots of sidewalk messes and they’ll also do some social outreach.”

That social outreach is in part answering questions of visitors and locals.

“We expect to have a lot of questions about parking so they are pretty well versed in how to park and where to park,” Schmitt explained. “We also expect people to ask you know, where is the best seafood restaurant on the beach.”

Schmitt says the City wants business owners to know the ambassadors are there to help.

“These guys are not out there to nark on businesses and look into the private sector for those code violations, we have the City to do that,” he explained. “We really want the businesses community to understand they are here to help.”

The program does not supplement any law enforcement, but City leaders say the ambassadors will also work to help the homeless population.

“We are working with New Directions on how can we help point those folks in the right direction, especially the ones who want help,” Schmitt explained.

The program is on a one-year trial period, after which City leaders hope a municipal group, or group of business owners will take it over.

Right now, Schmitt says the program is operating right under $450,000.

The City hired Block By Block, a company that provided programs like this in Columbia, Wilmington and Charlotte.