Golf cart overturns in area of Wedgewood Lane near Conway (Courtesy: HCFR)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was hospitalized Tuesday night after a golf cart overturned.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near Wedgewood Lane near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The golf cart was the only vehicle involved.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Officials did not say what led to the crash or if anyone will be charged.