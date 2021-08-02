Good deal of rain coming this week!

Welcome into a nice start to the workweek! Mainly sunny skies will hold up as best they can today, but heavier amounts of rainfall are looming over the next few days at least. Highs Monday will be closer to normal for this time of year in the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland.

A stalled front, along with some upper level support will bring rain and storms likely as we head into Tuesday. The rain will cool temperatures quite a bit, some inland areas will top out just shy of 80°. Rainfall amounts could top out at a couple inches and more in some locations.

Keep the umbrella on hand as rain chances continue for the of the week with below average temperatures! The front will finally dissipate throughout the weekend, lowering rain chances into Sunday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly sunny, few later day storms possible. Highs: 88-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scat’d showers and a few storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudier and much cooler with scat’d showers and storms. Highs: 78-80 inland, 80-82 beaches.