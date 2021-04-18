Sunshine and above-normal temperatures return on Sunday

Happy Sunday all! Highs push back to above seasonable levels today, topping out in the lower to upper 70s, with sunshine breaking out. Looking ahead to another work and school week start, Monday comes with more in the way of mainly sunny skies, as highs keep in a range of the mid and upper 70s for the region.

On Tuesday we are seeing a limited shot at showers, with breaks of sunshine. That will be about it for rain chances in the near future as highs remain right in the 70s once again. Enjoy!

TODAY: Sunshine breaking out with highs in the low to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Limited clouds with clearing. Lows fall back to a range of 60 to the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s.