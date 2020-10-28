Gov. Cooper signs Executive Order preventing evictions for people who can’t afford rent

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a new executive order preventing evictions for people who cannot pay their rent.

“I thought about how many families still face evictions,” Cooper said during a Coronavirus Task Force update from Raleigh Wednesday. While the CDC is offering assistance to those facing evictions, Cooper said it’s not enough and that more can be done on the local level.

“Two weeks ago, we started our NC HOPE initiative. This provides renters who are at 80 percent or less of the median income of a county with up to six months back rent and utility payments. The money is paid directly to landlords and utility providers. It ensures renters can stay in their homes with the lights on. As I saw the more than 23,000 applications we received in 14 days, I thought about how each one represents a family on the edge having to make hard choices,” Cooper said.

According to data from the state, approximately 300,000-400,000 households are currently unable to pay their rent. “Without today’s action, a quarter of a million eviction filings could be submitted by January,” he said.

Landlords will now have to provide residents with a formal declaration document that needs to be filled out by the resident. The order of protection applies to all state residents, and not just for those who are in federally subsidized housing. Those who are in need can find help by clicking here.