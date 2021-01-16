Gov. McMaster asks hospitals to reduce elective procedures to expedite COVID-19 vaccination process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday sent a letter to the SC Hospital Association requesting the temporary reduction in elective and non-essential procedures in order to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process.

McMaster said that “our hospitals are increasingly faced with acute nursing and staff shortages due to the rising number of COVID-19 in-patients receiving treatment, internal and external virus testing operations, and a growing public demand for increased and expedited access to vaccinations.”

He went on to say that “voluntarily scaling back elective and non-essential procedures now, in order to increase the number of vaccinations being delivered on an hourly and daily basis, will help improve the public’s confidence and participation in our state’s COVID-19 response.”