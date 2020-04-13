LIVE Gov. McMaster holds news conference on storm damage and COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family who quarantined for 726 days is speaking out about how they did it and what others can do to stay busy at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2014, Cara and Glenn O’Neill made the decision to stay home to keep their daughter, Eliza, from getting sick. Eliza suffers from Sanfilippo syndrome, a fatal rapidly degenerative disease that affects the brain and spinal cord of children.