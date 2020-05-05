Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to take part in 2nd AccelerateSC meeting

Live Now
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will take part in an AccelerateSC meeting this afternoon.

According to a news release, the meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the USC Alumni Center. AccelerateSC, a revitalization plan, is made up of five different components: Protection, Response, Resources, Governance, and Information.

Here is the agenda for today’s meeting:

Welcome: James Burns
Prayer: Dr. Mike Hamlet
Governor’s Comments: Governor Henry McMaster
Leadership Observations: Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette
Executive Director Comments: James Burns
Component Meetings
Schedule

Component Presentations/Recommendations:
Response Component: Helen Hill/Department of Commerce
Protection Component: Christian Soura/Department of Health and
Environmental Control
BREAK (10 minutes)

Governance Component: Mayor Knox White/Executive Office of the
Governor
Resources Component: Greg Ryberg/Executive Budget Office
Information Component: Marcia Adams
Next Steps: James Burns
Adjourn: Governor Henry McMaster

