Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to take part in 2nd AccelerateSC meeting

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will take part in an AccelerateSC meeting this afternoon.

According to a news release, the meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the USC Alumni Center. AccelerateSC, a revitalization plan, is made up of five different components: Protection, Response, Resources, Governance, and Information.

Here is the agenda for today’s meeting:

Welcome: James Burns

Prayer: Dr. Mike Hamlet

Governor’s Comments: Governor Henry McMaster

Leadership Observations: Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette

Executive Director Comments: James Burns

Component Meetings

Schedule

Component Presentations/Recommendations:

Response Component: Helen Hill/Department of Commerce

Protection Component: Christian Soura/Department of Health and

Environmental Control

BREAK (10 minutes)

Governance Component: Mayor Knox White/Executive Office of the

Governor

Resources Component: Greg Ryberg/Executive Budget Office

Information Component: Marcia Adams

Next Steps: James Burns

Adjourn: Governor Henry McMaster