Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Hurricane Isaias, state storm preps at 4 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hurricane Isaias is currently forecast to approach the South Carolina coast late Sunday as a Category 1 storm; however, it’s still too early to determine how close and what impacts would be felt.

Governor Henry McMaster will address South Carolina on Friday afternoon to discuss how the state is preparing for potential impacts from the storm.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia.

News13 will stream the conference live on our website, in this story, and on the air.

Earlier in the day, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division called on residents to begin the necessary preparations for possible effects from the storm.

“We’ve been watching Hurricane Isaias very closely over the past few days,” said SCEMD Director Kim Stenson. “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. It will be important for everyone to review their hurricane plans now and pay close attention to the forecasts over the weekend.”

Residents should review their personal safety plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state.