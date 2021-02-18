Gov. McMaster to sign abortion ban bill into law Thursday; House gives final approval

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which bans most abortions, into law Thursday afternoon.

The signing comes hours after the S.C. House voted 74 to 39 to officially pass the bill (S.1).

Once signed into law, it would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy.

There are exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal anomalies.

The bill passed in the Senate last month.

When deliberations on the bill began on the House floor Wednesday, nearly all Democrats walked out of the chamber.