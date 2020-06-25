Governor McMaster announces ‘Palmetto Priority Pledge’

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Tuesday the Palmetto Priority Pledge. This new program will allow restaurants to create a safer environment for both customers and workers. It provides certification decals for restaurants to display after they complete a complete a checklist of procedures and take part in a DHEC food safety inspection.

Workers will have to wipe down door knobs, spacing tables and servers will be required to wear masks in order to have and keep the decal. This statewide program is voluntary but if you see a restaurant has the decal and they are not following the guidelines then you can bring a complaint to the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and they will investigate.

“This is a way to guarantee and certify to the public that that particular restaurant is doing all of the things that the science today says they should do,” McMaster says.

Amanda Raber, The Birdnest manager, explained that they never fully closed as they did curbside pick up but she wants anyone who enters to know their health is taken seriously.

“In order to stop the spread, you have to start somewhere,” Raber says.

Raber says she’s aware that it is voluntary right now but she and the staff are taking the necessary steps to ensure safety for staff and customers.

“At the Birds Nest we are having all of our employees complete the online safety food and health safety program so that we can follow the protocols that they gave,” Raber says.

“We want people to continue to come out and eat and we want them to feel safe and know that our establishment is clean,” Raber continues.

McMaster also says if a restaurant lose the seal, they will still be open for business but they wont have the seal. They can however reapply. In his press conference on Tuesday McMaster advised if you go in, and they don’t have the seal then don’t eat there.