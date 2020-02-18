Governor McMaster expected in Myrtle Beach this week for Tourism and Travel Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster will be in Myrtle Beach this week for the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel.

The three-day conference is taking place at the Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort.

In an effort to learn what tourism in the area has to offer, those attending the conference will take part in one experience today that is unique to the Myrtle Beach area.

Attendees will visit the Duplin Winery, Brookgreen Gardens, the Golf Club at the Grand Dunes, WonderWorks or the Simpsons in 4D.

Tomorrow, Governor McMaster will attend an awards luncheon where one Myrtle Beach area hospitality employee is expected to be recognized.