Gradual sunshine today as we start a warming trend

Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures to start your Tuesday with areas of dense fog this morning. Lots of cloud cover around for the first half of the day and can’t completely rule out an isolated shower. By afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 with some sunshine returning. High pressure will build back into the region bringing more seasonable weather through the middle of the week and even warmer temperatures by Friday, some spots could climb into the 70s.

Another cold front will approach by the weekend, bringing us a chance for rain on Saturday then another gradual cool down.

Today: Mostly cloudy start w/afternoon sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs 56-58 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 39-42 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs 60-62