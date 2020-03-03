Grand Strand Medical expands medical floor, OR in response to population increase

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Architects and medical professionals will soon meet to review drawings to approve a project that would expand Grand Strand Medical Center.

South Carolina DHEC and the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved this project back in December.

It would add 34 surgical beds to one of Grand Strand Medical’s floors.

“We have a need, right now, to be able to have access to those beds,” said Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Health.

Grand Strand Medical Center saw that need, and is acting on it.

They just completed the Certificate of Need process for approval to add 34 medical surgical beds to one of the hospital’s floors.

Sims says Horry County’s population growth is the reason why they felt the need to expand the hospital.

“There’s anywhere from 10 to 15 percent growth in the zip codes in Horry County over the next five years, and so for us, that was clearly, that clearly showed a need for us to be able to add additional beds,” he said.

The state and the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved the project, and now they’re waiting for the green light on a separate project, to expand their OR and food services area.

“There’s definitely a need to have to expand the existing surgical services that we provide, and then to recruit maybe some surgeons that have different capabilities that are needed in this community,” said Sims.

Construction on adding the 34 more beds starts in June, and will take 10 months to complete.

“That’s going to be something that will benefit the community immediately,” Sims pointed out.

Adding the new beds is a $12 million project, funded by their parent company, HCA Healthcare.

“We’ve been able to rise to the challenge to meet the growing population,” said Sims. “We’re again, very proud of that, and we want to continue to be able to provide the needed services in our community.”

The full plans for this project are still under review by the City of Myrtle Beach.