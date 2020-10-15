Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals nearing capacity

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Hospital beds in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are almost at full capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, according to data released Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Horry County hospital beds were at 94% capacity, Florence County hospital beds were at  94.1% capacity, Georgetown County hospital beds were at 100% capacity and Dillon County hospital beds were at 97.1% capacity, according to the data.

Across the state, there are 1,609 hospital ventilators, with 30.08% of them in use, according to information form DHEC. Statewide, 86.25% of 10,036 inpatient beds were utilized.

There were 762 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, making up 8.8% of inpatients. 

In intensive care units, 26.77% of the beds are being used by patients with COVID-19. There are 1,500 ICU beds in the state, with 76.07% of them being utilized.

The total number of confirmed cases to date in South Carolina has risen to more than 154,000 people, with 1,072 new cases reported on Thursday.

